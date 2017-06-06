Flipp Dinero is back with the release of his latest single “On Some.”

On the new song the rising Brooklyn emcee and Cinematic Music Group signee raps:

“N***as be riding around smoking in dope and they blow like a gun (aye), I just want ride around flexin a nigga want check then I empty the drum/I could finesse for the check I want hunnids and fifties she count up the ones, I want the power respect I got hunnids and fifties look what I’ve become.”

Flipp’s forthcoming EP The Guala Way is set to drop later this summer. Listen to the new cut below