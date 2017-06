The 10th Annual Roots Picnic took place Saturday, June 3rd at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, PA.

The line up included major acts like Pharrell x The Roots, Jeezy, Solange, 21 Savage, PNB Rock, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Pete Rock, Playboi Carti and more! Check out the highlight photos shot by photographer Molly Rose.