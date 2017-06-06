New Tidal 4:44 Ad Sparks Rumors About Jay Z’ New Album

Yesterday (June 5), a new ad, reportedly linked to Tidal as its client, sparked rumors about possible new Jay Z album coming soon.

The mysterious 4:44 appeared on multiple media outlets as well as all over New York City, including Times Square, the subway and more.

Truth is, Hov does have multiple festival appearances scheduled this summer, which sparked controversy about a possible album in the works. After all, July 4th will mark four years since the release of his last album Magna Carta Holy Grail.

4 🤔 @TIDALHiFi ad in time square…. You don't think @TIDALHiFi advertising Blueprint 4 do you? Probably drops 7/4/17 at 4:44 🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/9M49WLF331 — • Sharkytank 🅴 (@Sharkytank) June 5, 2017

🔌Jay Z is rumoured to be releasing an album titled "4:44" pic.twitter.com/Bkc2jG7oy0 — Plug Society (@ThePlugSociety) June 6, 2017

To add fuel to the fire, over past few months, producers the likes of Zaytoven and Swizz Beatz have been sharing images with Jigga all across social media.

They don’t even know what’s about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on May 4, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT