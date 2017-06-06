Stephen Curry is currently competing in the NBA Finals and he is using the opportunity to reveal his newest UA Curry 4. Unlike, his earlier models the Curry 4 is a eye-catching sight for fans all over the world as the shoes have received positive feedback so far.

The shoes come equipped with knit material on the ankle, a large Steph Curry logo on the midsole and a fitted sock aesthetic. We’ve seen the shoe showcased on the warriors home court and we might see an “Away” colorway showcased in Cleveland. The white/gold pair is beautiful, let’s see if Steph will continue with this colorway throughout the finals or switch it up.

An October release is scheduled and will possibly re-release in September for kids going back-to-school. Check out official images of the shoe below.