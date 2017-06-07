Last night, A$AP Mob dropped a video for their new song “Wrong.” The release sparked rumors about possible soon release of Cozy Tapes vol. 2 mixtape.

The visual stars A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg, two of the group’s frontmen. Surrounded by women of all races in all-white, the MCs admit to cheating on their wives when they know it’s wrong. “Shouldn’t have never been with them other broads/ And now I left my girl with another scar,” spits Ferg. “Sometimes I take advantage just ’cause I’m a star/ I know it’s wrong so I’m on my knees prayin’ to God.”

Pretty Flacko, who rocks a “We Should All Be Feminists” shirt, delivers the hook: “Father please forgive us/ Couldn’t tell the difference and it’s on me/ I don’t need to seek attention/ Just to keep these womens on me.”

Check out the video below: