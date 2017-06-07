They Can’t Win, Until We Quit…..

Jordan Brand will be celebrating Michael Jordan’s final championship with the Chicago Bulls (1998) with a Air Jordan 13/14 pack in either black/gold or white/gold. The defining moments pack comes equipped with two pairs of the Air Jordan 14 featured in a fully black colorway adorned with metallic gold accents within the shield branding and a beautiful midsole that displays an image of the Larry O’Brien championship trophy. The Air Jordan 13 is the total opposite coming equipped in an all-white colorway adorned with metallic gold accents on the midsole, collar and mudguard with a defining image of the Larry O’Brien championship trophy as well. The infamous MJ saying “They Can’t Win, Until We Quit” is on each tongue.

One of the best parts of each shoe includes an image of MJ and a ’98 on the heel. The exclusive pack will release this upcoming week at select Jordan Brand retailers and online. Check out images of the pack in the gallery below.