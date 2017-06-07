The road to success hasn’t been easy, but after 20 or more years in the music industry, Angel Sessions has proven she is in it to stay. Angel started out early on as an R&B recording artist.

Before her first deal with Pittmoble/Ichiban records and Volt Records, Angel was traveling to Guam, performing at the Grammy’s pre-party’s in Los Angeles, and performing at the same venue with acts such as The Whispers, H-Town, Teena Marie, James Brown, Eric Benet and many more.

“I’ve always had a love and passion for singing ever since I was a little girl. Touching the lives of others though my music inspires me to continue my journey for God’s glory until the end.”

Angel Sessions has put together something like a masterpiece, with this project “I’m Who I Am”. This woman has been doing her thing for a very long time and this project shows the growth in her music and sound.

Check out Angel Sessions new single “I’m Who I Am” below and if you like what you hear, don’t hesitate to download the Album by clicking here.