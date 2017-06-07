Today [May 7th], marks the third day of trial for Bill Cosby whose accused of sexual assault by various women over the decades. According to The Associate Press, Andrea Constand will return to the witness stand and give her testimony of the alleged event 12 years ago.

Constand says that she turned down Cosby’s sexual advances but was drugged with pills described as “herbal supplements” the night of her assault. Yesterday [May 6th], she told the court that she first had a friendship with Cosby working within Temple University’s athletics department. She recalled both times in which he became more aggressively flirtatious and attempted to undress her – even though she had made it clear that they were only friends.

The situations became questionable when it was clear that Constand would return to his home after denying his attempts. During the next home visit, she described the incident in which Cosby gave her pills that paralyzed her. She recalled him touching her body parts and waking up the next morning returning to work.

Constand claims to not have told anyone due to the loyalty she had with the University’s basketball team.

“I did not want to stir up any trouble. He was a trustee, he was an alumni there. And I believed he supported many of the athletic programs,” she said on stand.

In 2004, Cosby was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting Constand. He’s been accused by over 50 other women and faces up to 10 years if accusations are true.