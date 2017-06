Cream City Motion offers a new addition to their group catalogue with Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s very own EMAAD and his new project, “DESTROY”. The tape hosts 9 tracks, all embracing a darker and more demonic sound.

EMAAD utilizes few producers for his new work, enlisting rising sound maker Lean Beatz, as well as collaborating with Canis Major for track 5, “Failure”.

This is the beginning to a very lucrative summer musically for EMAAD & CCM. Tune in below.