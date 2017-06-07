As we are just roughly two weeks away from the rematch between Andre Ward & Sergey Kovalev, HBO Boxing is ready to remind fans of how epic these heavy hitter fighters are.

On June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, there are some scores that needed to be settled as Ward and Kovalev are planning to end all talks about who really won the first matchup between the two. In between preparation for the fight, both fighters answered some questions pertaining to what they are willing to bring to the table to secure victory in their corners. Now, the good folks at HBO Boxing are here to remind us of how heavy hitting these fighters are with an compilation of their knockout performances. Check it out below.