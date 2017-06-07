Here We Go Again Juicy J Remixes Travis Scott’s Tracks “A Man” & “Buttefly Effect”

As if “Butterfly Effect” wasn’t enough, Juicy J decides to remix Travis Scott‘s record “A Man” as well.

Leaving the same Southside production untouched, Juicy J shows off his fiery rhymes & raps about making seven figures and what not. The former Three Six Mafia member also is heard making references to Future’s “Draco” in the process. It surfaces a couple weeks after Juicy J hit us with his Gas Face mixtape, featuring guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Quavo & more.

Take a listen to his trippy twist to the songs below.