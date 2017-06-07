Academy Award-winning filmmaker Michael Moore, who is working on “Fahrenheit 11/9,” a film about the President Donald Trump’s administration, has launched TrumpiLeaks, a website for whistleblowers who want to send information to him.

The site’s launch comes after a government contractor was arrested by the FBI, allegedly for sharing classified information with the news outlet the Intercept, the Justice Department announced yesterday.

The Intercept published an article Monday based on National Security Agency documents it obtained, allegedly from government contractor Reality Leigh Winner, 25. The documents said the Russian military carried out a cyberattack on a U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials just days before the presidential election last year.

After news Winner had been arrested broke, Moore launched the site, which lists his WhatsApp number, how to communicate with him using the end-to-end encryption apps Signal and Peerio, and other means of communications.

“Today, I’m launching TrumpiLeaks, a site that will enable courageous whistleblowers to privately communicate with me and my team,” Moore said in a letter on the site. “Patriotic Americans in government, law enforcement or the private sector with knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates are needed to blow the whistle in the name of protecting the United States of America from tyranny.”

“I know this is risky,” Moore added. “I knew we may get in trouble. But too much is at stake to play it safe. And along with the Founding Fathers, I’ve got your back.”