Today in Source News Flash: A$AP Mob shared a new video last night for its song “Wrong.” The visuals feature A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg and hopefully mean that Cozy Tapes vol. 2 is coming soon.

Vic Mensa has new music coming, and in a tweet the rapper teased the release date. The Manuscript EP is dropping tomorrow (June 8).

The Manuscript 6/8. 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/W0pB4ykyqQ — vino (@VicMensa) June 6, 2017

2 Chainz‘s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music drops on June 16, and the Atlanta rapper announced yesterday he will be going on tour starting in August.

Rick Ross partnered with a German retailer SNIPES for its Drop IV 2017 of streetwear collection including hoodies and T-shirts.

Under Armour has officially revealed its Curry 4 “Finals” featuring knitted construction, sock-like collar, Metallic Gold speckling.

In his much-anticipated congressional testimony on Thursday, fired FBI Director James Comey will dispute President Donald Trump’s interpretation of their conversations, according to sources familiar with Comey’s thinking.

LeBron James and Cavs look to rebound at home in Game 3. As the Finals shift to Cleveland, the Cavs look for answers and the Warriors hope to keep rolling.

