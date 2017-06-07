Be on the lookout this summer…

It seems as though, Nike continues to bless us with eye-catching colorways and have not disappointed with any. Official images have been released of the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 Triple Black colorway decked out in all-black leather adorned with metallic gold on the air unit and reflective 3M panels. If you couldn’t get your hands on the bold Riccardo Tisci sneaker that dropped last month, here’s a similar option. Are we feeling the ‘Triple Black’ colorway? Given the low-top instead of the hip-top alter the shoe is set to release in 2017 at a set price of $160.

Check out a closer image of the Nike Air Max 97 Triple Black below.