Oprah Says OWN Will Not Be Taking On The Show “Underground”

The recent cancellation of the hit series “Underground” has sparked up a lot of attention on what network would pick it back up. This show took viewers on a quest in America’s slavery system digging into the overall struggle and history of the major event.

There is still hope that Netflix or Hulu will pick it up next but many fans are puzzled on BET‘s and Oprah Winfrey‘s efforts on tying in the series. Oprah told press her take at a recent event for her show Queen Sugar in LA.

” I can’t afford Underground. It cost twice as much to make as Queen Sugar. As a matter of fact, my dear friend John Legend called me personally and asked me about it, but we’d already been talking about how we could make it work – it’s like $5 million an episode, so we can’t afford it. It’s not cheap; I think because it’s a period piece.”

Oprah ended with that she tried to make it work because she thinks that is a good show, it is just not good business wise.