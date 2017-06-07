As the first collaboration of its kind, cosmetic brand ORLY, in collaboration with MuslimGirl.com, has announced a line of products catering specifically to the Muslim community. ORLY’s new #HalalPaint collection features a line of limited edition 100% halal-ceritifed nail polish. The line consists of six nail polishes made out of halal ingredients and s even permeable to water.

In the past, Muslim girls have been at a standstill about using traditional nail polish because of its lack to coincide with their religious practices Now, thanks to ORLY’s breathable technology, both oxygen and hydration can pass through the paint allowing there to be no barrier between water used for prayer and a Muslim women’s nails. This collaboration is an effort to provide a viable beauty solution for Muslim women and girls and also promote nail heath in the Muslim community, an issue that has yet to be addressed.

“This line is important because there are so many girls and young women who aren’t represented in mainstream beauty. They either don’t fit that definition or see things about them that are designed without them, instead of for them and by them,” explains MuslimGirl.com chief of staff Azmia Magane. “This is our way of bridging that gap.”

The nail polish also features names uniquely and creatively tailored to it’s muslim clientele such as “Haram-Bae” and “Wallah Bro Wipe Wipe” as well as names celebrating those traditionally given to muslim girls such as, “What the Fatima?”, “Ig-Noor the Haters”, and “The Perfect Amani-cure” named after MuslimGirl.com founder Amani Khatahtbeh.

Much like the Nike Pro Hijab, #HalalPaint opes up a new lane for Muslim women in fashion and beauty in which those who participate do not have to go against their cultural and religious beliefs. This collaboration shows, that although the global sociopolitical climate may not be the best, Muslim women can still participate in the same fashion and beauty trends without being excluded.

The #HalalPaint line has launched as of June 5th and is available online at halalpaint.com and retails for $49.00. Be sure to keep an eye out for #HalalPaint in the future at you nearest nail salon.