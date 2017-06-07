The Chef rocking all-black tonight for (Game 3)…

The Warriors are pushing to go up 3-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and tonight Chef Curry will be debuting an all-black pair of his UA Curry 4. He’s having a awesome series so far and with the momentum going in the warriors favor, the momentum will not slow down. Lacing up the hi-top all-black UA Curry 4 in the “Away” match-up against the defending champs. A photo surfaced yesterday at warriors practice of Steph rocking the pair and they’re just as crispy as the all-white version.

Appearing to dawn a suede upper, a ribbed texture on a sock-like upper and a icy white sole. The kicks are set to release in October and we just might get a chance to see these release right after the series is finished.

Check out a closer image of the UA Curry 4 in black below.