Bill Maher’s Ex, Coco Johnsen, Said He Used The N-Word Many Times During Their Relationship

TMZ caught up with Bill Maher’s ex, Coco Johnsen, and she took the opportunity to get her 15 seconds of fame.

She insinuated that the comedian used the n-word many times during their relationship, and suggested Bill thought people probably didn’t care if he used the word.

TMZ reported that Coco dated Bill for over a year. She sued him after their fallout for $9 million for not following through with his alleged promise to marry her. She also claims that he verbally abused her using racial slurs. However, the case was dropped due to lack of evidence.