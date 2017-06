Today the office of Bronx Borough President, Ruben Diaz Jr., and the office of Vanessa L. Gibson launched Global Hip Hop Day with a Proclamation Ceremony unveiling “Hip Hop Boulevard” at the birthplace of hip hop, 1520 Sedgwick ave.

Bronx BP, Ruben Diaz Jr. showed his love for hip hop by giving The Source an exclusive, rapping Eric B. and Rakim’s “Move the Crowd”.