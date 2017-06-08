Just when #Believeland thought last night was the night that they will be back in the series, #DubNation stepped in and showcase an array of firepower to make it 3-0.

Last night, Cleveland had the opportunity to bounce back and show fans why they are the reigning and defending NBA champs. LeBron James was fantastic as he went for 39 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. But it wasn’t enough as Golden State went on a 10-1 run after being down 6 with 1:08 left in the game. The Warriors defeated the Cavs 118-113. Leading the way to the miraculous comeback was Kevin Durant who was an assassin from trifecta. The Slim Reaper finished with 31 points and 9 rebounds while Stephen Curry finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Klay Thompson began to showed signs of his old ways as he finished with 30 points, while knocking down 6 threes.

When asked about the game during the postgame conference, King James said that this is the most firepower he had to face in his career. As Game 4 is in Cleveland tomorrow night, LeBron is gonna need someone other than Kyrie and Kevin Love to stepped up. After all, one more lost means another Finals L for the King and Durantula’s first ring of his future hall of famer career.