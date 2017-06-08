Rapper Gucci Mane and fiancee, Keyshia Ka’oir just landed a big check for their soon to be wedding arranged with a new BET contract.

The network has agreed to pay them $650K for a reality show leading up to their marriage, along with $1 million to cover the ceremony expenses. The season is set for 8 episodes and will begin filming in the upcoming weeks until the big day October 17th.

According to sources, BET snatched the show from VH1 after initiating a better offer – and the wedding is expected to host 200 guests in Miami.