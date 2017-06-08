The Nike Air Force Max PE is back, one time…..

Charles Barkley is an all-time great and he also had one of the best signature sneakers of all-time. Now available at Index PDX, is the original Nike Air Force PE created for Mr. Barkley back in 1993 in a size 16. He wore the kicks mostly during his ’92-’93, when the Suns wheeled their way to the NBA Finals to match-up against Michael Jordan and his Bulls.

Adorned within a OG white, purple and black colorway with a #34 embroidered on the ankle. One of the many models that became famous after the fab five and Barkley tore down the rims in them. Becoming the first Nike basketball shoe to fully admire the Air Max cushioning.

