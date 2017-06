[LISTEN] Prospectt’s ‘Theory 2’ Is Ready

Miami emcee Prospectt finally released his EP Theory 2.

The 7-track project includes production from Reazy Renegade, Shife Karbeen & Cray Beats, Smash David, Yankee, Mekanics, and Nick Fouryn. It also includes his smash hit featuring Rick Ross “All You Got” as a bonus track. As well as his single featuring 1 Way Frank “Make A Play”.

Prospectt will premiere the video for “I Been” later this month. In the meantime, enjoy his mixtape below.