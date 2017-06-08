A family that makes music together, stays together.

You might have heard of Toni GotMoves from his hit single “Run Up A Check”. He recently tapped into his brother Warren Wint to create another hit called “Work”. The emcees are from New York and everyone knows you have to work to make it in the concrete jungle.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, the brothers responded with the following statement:

It’s our attitude we are focused on the work on our family our brand no nonsensical business valued. We used to value companionship but we value loyalty more. At this point it should be sensed, felt. If you don’t get that vibe from us then you shouldn’t be worried nor concerned about what’s going on. Even though you got no choice the way we work.

Listen to “Work” below.