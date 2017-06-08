If you’re already a fan of the supergroup composed of Diplo, Jillionaire, and Walshy Fire, this will easy to get behind.

Major Lazer has officially partnered up with Bacardi to deliver on the Music Liberates Music initiative, an effort to support Caribbean artists with some free studio time.

The way it works is that for every 50 times their latest single “Front of the Line” is streamed on Spotify, Bacardi will donate 1 second of studio time to an artist who needs it.

Pretty simple.

Bacardi’s involvement with the arts is well documented as they’ve also most notably been behind Swizz Beatz‘ “No Commission” series in which artists can showcase their works on a global scale, retaining 100% of the money made at each show, and gaining an immeasurable opportunity to be in the spotlight.

This partnership with Major Lazer emerges from the “Sound of Rum” collab that the brand has with Major Lazer, a collaboration that aims put reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, and EDM in a fitting melting pot.

Given “Front of the Line” infectious quality, an element not lost on Major Lazer, we’re sure it won’t be hard to get that studio time for the artists ASAP.

Keep track of the tally here.