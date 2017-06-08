DJ J-Red is Australia’s only World DJ Champion, earning his prestigious title by taking out the World 2005 ITF Experimental Category in Prague in 2005. The road to the coveted world championship was a long and well fought one, forged through countless sets, battles, performances and routines.

DJ J-Red was introduced to the decks at an early age, busting stylus’s and turntables at only 4 years of age. Learning to scratch by listening to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince scratch tracks, he started dj-ing parties at 11, playing Funk, Reggae, Rock, Hip-Hop and everything in between before moving onto events and clubs. When 17, he entered his first DMC battle placing 3rd, little did he know he would become the only DJ with 8 National titles by the time he had released his mix CD – Streets Ahead on Crookneck/Stomp. He also pioneered a Hip-Hop Turntablist mix show in Melbourne along with DJ Kuya, Australia’s first show of its kind. He further represented Australia at the World DMC Finals for four consecutive years with DJ Selekt as the Dirty Duo in the DMC Team Championships, placing an impressive 4th (twice).

Amongst all this, J-Red appeared on the influential Rock Da City compilation on Nuffsaid Recordings and was soon working with legendary Australian emcee Trem, before being inducted into the Lyrical Commission crew. A string of album credits with the cream of the crop in Australia including Brad Strut, Bias B, on Culture of Kings 1 (with former crew Los Town Sophystz) & 2, Rob Natrule + more provides an insight into J-Red’s versatility as a DJ.

After touring the world numerous times to play DJ sets, battle DJs on the worlds biggest platforms and sharing the stage with influential artists such as Jurassic 5, LL Cool J, Gang Starr, Method Man, Redman, Public Enemy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rahzel, Kool Keith, Masta Ace amongst others, a DJ J-Red set is something not to be missed when down in Australia. An avid record and mixer collector, DJ J-Red can be found rocking turntabilist sets, keeping the dance floor moving and guest featuring on Melbourne’s #1 Hip-Hop radio show Hippopotamus Rex on PBS 106.7 FM.