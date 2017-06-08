Nobody’s safe from illness, not even Migos.

Fans in Edmonton who attended Future’s Nobody Safe Tour were disappointed last night after finding out Migos weren’t performing due to illness. There was a printed notification for fans as they entered the venue.

Is migos really gonna bail last minute ….. pic.twitter.com/tNRmQhhDcb — Marty (@Martin_F_19) June 8, 2017

Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg proceeded to perform as scheduled. There’s no word whether this will keep Migos out of commission for later dates of the tour, but we’re hoping for a speedy recovery.