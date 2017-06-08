Today in Source News Flash: Nas teased that his new album is coming this summer and promised that it will definitely heat up the streets.

The meaning behind the mysterious 4:44 Tidal ad was revealed – the numbers stand for a title of an upcoming Tidal & Sprint movie starring Mahershala Ali, Donald Glover and Lupita Nyong’o.

Sevyn Streeter will be releasing her debut album, Girl Disrupted, on July 7th.

OFF–WHITE and Ikea have officially announced a collaboration is on the way.

The adidas Campus sneaker will be releasing in two new colorways for the summer – they will be releasing on June 15.

South Korea’s new government has suspended the deployment of a controversial US missile defense system that strained relations with China and angered North Korea.

In NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors are on a steady path to complete sweep. Cavaliers lost at home in Game 3 yesterday, 118–113.

