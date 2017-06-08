According to the production sources behind the new Tupac film, “All Eyez On Me” – producer L.T. Hutton reached out to both Diddy and Suge Knight for their opinions on it. The film actually turns out to be something they could agree on so no worries for the old East Coast-West Coast war.

Diddy told the team that he loved it and gave his blessings for Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” on the soundtrack. Suge whose still incarcerated was able to get insight from his lawyers and then gave his approval.

This seems to be a good film in the works if these two could agree on it. Check out the official trailer below!