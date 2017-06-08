Back in May Pharrell was spotted shooting a music video in LA, leaving many to speculate that he was prepping to release his first full body of work since 2014’s G I R L. It is now known that the video shoot was for his first single off of the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack, “Yellow Light.”

Skateboard P produced music for the franchise’s first two installments, including the chart-topping hit “Happy,” so it should come as no surprise he’s been enlisted to score the soundtrack for the latest film.

“Yellow Light” will be released tomorrow (June 9th), Despicable Me 3 hits movie theaters on June 30, and the soundtrack drops on June 23.