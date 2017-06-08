Public School NYC x Jordan Brand…



Maxwell Osborne has announced that the Public School brand will be releasing yet another collaboration with Jordan Brand. One of the all-time favorite models is the Air Jordan 12 and the two have teamed up for three different colorways. The colors include a bordeaux, olive green and wheat all decked out in premium suede with matching tongue tags. Each shoe has been rumored to be released this summer, but only at select Jordan Brand retailers.

Check out detailed images of each colorway in the gallery below. We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the official release.