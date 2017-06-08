Rich The Kid Releases Official Mixtape Tracklist For ‘Rich Forever 3’

Rich The Kid is on the rise and coming soon with his next anticipated project, “Rich Forever 3.” The project will include production by Lab Cook, Richie Souf, 808Shawty, and Pierre Bourne. There are also a line up of heavy features including his labelmates Famous Dex and Jay Critch.

Setting to drop June 16th, check out the tracklist below for Rich Forever 3 and the Invader Zim inspired cover art!

Tracklist

1. “Pardon Me” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

2. “Read About It” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Richie Souf)

3. “I Don’t Answer” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Richie Souf)

4. “Loose It” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

5. “You Flexing” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

6. “Talk About” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by Pierre Bourne)

7. “No Noise” Feat. Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

8. “VVS” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Laron)

9. “Fuck The Rest” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by K Swisha and Lab Cook)

10. “Nintendo” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by Laron)

11. “Moon Walkin” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

12. “Did It Again” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by 808 Shawty)

13. “Rich Forever Outro” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

14. “Rockets” Feat. Jay Critch (prod. by Laron)