A lot of brands have been following behind the IKEA-inspired Balenciaga collaboration bag that resulted in bootleg spin-off hats, sneakers, and an unsuitable thong.

This new trend sparked the now WHITE x IKEA project now in the works. IKEA posted on their site that the two are working together in efforts to create “a home for millennials who are just starting out their lives.”

Virgil Abloh, designer behind OFF-WHITE, is an architecture graduate and says, “IKEA provides a landscape – fertile soil for new ideas and concepts.” He feels his duty is to “provide something provocative.”

“I love working with the best in class of any genre. IKEA is a brand that spans generations – that stands for something. To give this collection a young approach and pay respect to that DNA is my goal.” He ended.