FREEBANDZ recording artist Zoey Dollaz teams up with Ca$ino and Mckinley Ave and releases a visual for “Drugs” off of the “Nobody’s Safe” project directed by TODD UNO.

The visual is set in a medical facility with sexy girls and the rap trio spitting lyrics about their love affair with drugs and the girls that love them too. It’s a rhythmic, catchy song that will make you bounce. View the video below and share your thoughts: