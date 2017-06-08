In a recent interview Yo Gotti spoke on his upcoming project, and why he loves working with Nicki Minaj.

Whether it’s something small like the mix and master, she’s involved, and I have a lot of respect for her because of that … A lot of artists don’t give a f—,” he said. “They’ll do their verse and not give a f— how the artwork is. Many things that are little to some people, like the tedious things, she be on her s— and that’s how I am. I be on my s—- so from one boss to another, I really respect her business.

The two emcees recently collaborated on the rising single “Rake It Up”. But this isn’t the first time, Gotti and Nicki worked together. In 2009, Nicki was featured on Gotti’s “5 Star Chick (Remix)”, and on his smash hit last year “Down in the DM”.