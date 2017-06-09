There is a video of ex-football player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s Mom circulating on social media after her antics on WeTV’s Family Boot Camp Edition last month. There was a therapeutic session where Chad was in a casket at a funeral home during a fake funeral and his Mom was supposed to have a reaction of pain when she saw him.

In fact it was the complete opposite. She was too through with him seeing him in the casket to the point where social media is thinking how crazy and funny it was to watch. View the video below and share your thoughts.