New Music Friday’s are the best, especially when you get an album you’ve been waiting on for a while.

After 3 successful EPs, it was time for SZA to really show what she can do on a full-length record. Top Dawg Entertainment’s sole woman-signee teased us with Ctrl for months, releasing singles “Drew Barrymore,” “Love Galore” ft. Travis Scott, and “Broken Clocks” to wet our pallets in anticipation of her debut album.

TDE’s Kendrick Lamar cosigned it early as well, and anything Kung Fu Kenny supports is guaranteed to bless our ears and aux cords. We learned last week that he would add a feature to the project as well, so the expectations were and are high.

Opting to focus on quality over quantity, SZA gave us a collection of 14 songs, tapping James Fauntleroy and Isaiah Rashad in addition to the aforementioned features but certainly leaving plenty of space to show us her individual artistic range. Regarded by some as occupying the same lane as the eclectic Frank Ocean, she takes us on a sonic journey through her insecurities while simultaneously displaying her pride in who she is. See for yourself as the album is available on Spotify and Apple Music.