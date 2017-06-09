DJ Khaled has revealed the complete tracklist for his upcoming album Grateful, which drops on June 23.

The star-studded album is stacked with features, with appearances from artists like Chance The Rapper, Future, Migos, Young Thug, Kodak Black, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Jay Z, Pusha T, Jadakiss and more.

Khaled previously released the Hov and Beyoncé collab “Shining,” as well as the No. 1 hit “I’m the One.” Bryson Tiller and Rihanna were also spotted in Miami’s Lil Haiti earlier this week shooting the video for “Wild Thoughts.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “(Intro) I’m So Grateful” Feat. Sizzla

2. “Shining” Feat. Beyoncé and Jay Z

3. “To the Max” Feat. Drake

4. “Wild Thoughts” Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

5. “I’m the One” Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

6. “On Everything” Feat. Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Big Sean

7. “It’s Secured” Feat. Nas and Travis Scott

8. “Interlude (Hallelujah)” Feat. Betty Wright

9. “Nobody” Feat. Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj

10. “I Love You So Much” Feat. Chance The Rapper

11. “Don’t Quit” Feat. Calvin Harris, Travis Scott and Jeremih

12. “I Can’t Even Lie” Feat. Future and Nicki Minaj

13. “Down For Life” Feat. PartyNextDoor, Future, Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Kodak Black

14. “Major Bag Alert” Feat. Migos

15. “Good Man” Feat. Pusha T and Jadakiss

16. “Billy Ocean” Feat. Fat Joe and Raekwon

17. “Pull a Caper” Feat. Kodak Black, Gucci Mane and Rick Ross

18. “That Range Rover Came With Steps” Feat. Future and Yo Gotti

19. “Iced Out My Arms” Feat. Future, 21 Savage, Migos and T.I.

20. “Whatever” Feat. Future, 2 Chainz, Young Thug and Rick Ross

21. “Interlude” Feat. Belly

22. “Unchanging Love” Feat. Mavado

23. “Asahd Talk (Thank You Asahd)”