FYF Fest is pleased to reveal the Daily Lineups and Single-Day pass options for the 2017 edition of the festival taking place July 21-23 at Exposition Park in Downtown Los Angeles.

Friday, July 21 will feature headliners Missy Elliott and Bjork, with additional performances from Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Flying Lotus, Slowdive, Majid Jordan, Angel Olsen, BadBadNotGood, Thee Oh Sees, John Talabot, Beach Fossils, Horse Meat Disco, S U R V I V E, Hundred Waters, Royal Headache, Helena Hauff, Kirk Knight, Paranoid London, and Kelly Lee Owens.

Saturday, July 22 will feature headliner Frank Ocean, with additional performances from A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, MGMT, Nicolas Jaar, King Krule, Sleep, Thundercat, The Drums, The Black Madonna, Grandaddy, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Cap’n Jazz, Noname, The Faint, Arca + Jesse Kanda, Jonathan Richman, Perfume Genius, Daniel Avery, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Mitski, Kamaiyah, Homeshake, Princess Nokia, Fatima Yamaha, Young Marco, Avalon Emerson, and Big Thief.

Sunday, July 23 will feature headliner Nine Inch Nails, with additional performances from Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Little Dragon, Hannibal Buress, Kehlani, 6LACK, Chicano Batman, Mura Masa, Ty Segall, Talaboman, Blonde Redhead performing Melody of Certain Damaged Lemons, DJ Harvey, Temples, TIGA, Whitney, TR/ST, Moses Sumney, Omar-S, Andy Shauf, Joey Purp, Honey Soundsystem, Cherry Glazerr, Nadia Rose, and Julia Jacklin.