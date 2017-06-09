Following the success of his highly successful drop, “Crazy Man”, which was a standout at Pass The Aux 2, Mr. Buhleedat teams up with Lonzell Clark to bring forth a video for his latest release, “Rapper Mode”, which also serves as the title for his forthcoming mixtape. The video, which begins by stating that its based on a true story, shows Mr. Buhleedat in his usual, charismatic form, with slick raps, and a whole bunch of New Orleans grit. Mr. Buhleedat is settling into a persona as one of New Orleans’ most notable street rappers, and his authenticity, believable lyrics, and swagger has him destined for success. You can check out the video for “Rapper Mode” below, and also check out “Crazy Man” on Mr. Buhleedat’s SoundCloud.