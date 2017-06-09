Today in Source News Flash: SZA‘s highly anticipated, final studio album Ctrl is finally here and is now available for streaming across all platforms.

Vic Mensa released a new four-track EP, The Manuscript, with features from Pharrell, Pusha T and Mr. Hudson.

T-Pain and Young M.A. team up for new video and song “F.B.G.M.” – a love song dedicated to a girl who likes to have threesomes.

The Shoe Surgeon gave adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 a brand new luxurious makeover in exotic python.

Nike’s Air Force 1 Low Mini Swoosh “Neptune Green” features tricolor paneled leather construction, mini embroidered Swooshes – release date and price TBD.

President Donald Trump claimed “total and complete vindication” the day after former FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill, tweeting his first response to the bombshell testimony.

NBA Finals Game 4 is today, and will decide if Golden State Warriors make history sweeping all playoffs 16-0.

