Brooklyn, NY native Lola Brooke is the Female MC In Hip Hop to look out for. She’s been recently featured on NY’s legendary FM radio station, Hot 97’s Who’s Next Showcase. Lola also featured some hot bars on Brooklyn’s Heavy Hitter Maino’s Ghetto God EP with the single titled “Doing Well,” featuring Phresher and Casanova.

Lola is lyrically endowed and spits fire bar for bar. She is not only a rapper, she also sings with ease. But don’t let that fool you, she is as hard as they come.

Her new EP will be dropping this summer. In the meantime, watch her new video “First Day Out Freestyle,” off of the talented Tee Grizzley’s hit single below.