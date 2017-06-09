We got a fresh track from Vince Staples in the house.

It’s been happening a lot on Staples’ end for a few month now, as the Long Beach rapper preps for a release of his forthcoming project Big Fish Theory.

So far we heard his tracks “Big Fish” and “BagBak” and now Vince got a whole new track ready for us.

On the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted, Zack Seckoff-produced “Rain Come Down” Staples spits, “I’m the man, ten toes in the street/ I’m the blood on the leaves, I’m the nose in the Sphinx/ Where I’m from, we don’t go to police/ Where I’m from, we don’t run, we just roll with the heat.”

In the visual attached to the audio, which, let’s note, is not an official video, we got rain pitter-pattering on a glass case containing a fish, a nod to the cover art of his sophomore effort Big Fish Theory – which docks in port on June 23rd.

Listen to “Rain Come Down” below: