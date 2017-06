The duo Krayzie Bone and Bizzy Bone have rebranded Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as Bone Thugs, and have dropped the visual for the Tank-assisted cut, “If Heaven Had a Cell Phone.”

The video finds the three men reflecting on life and those they’ve lost, even directly calling the afterlife at a mysterious phone booth. Their album New Waves is slated to drop this summer.

Watch the video below.