Dej Loaf’s debut album Liberation might be dropping sooner than you think. Last night Dej took to Instagram to tease her new single “No Fear” revealing that she’d be releasing the track on June 16 via Columbia Records. Along with the snippet of the track, she included the artwork in which she can be seen laying upside down on a bed with her long cornrows decoratively spread out on the bed.

On the uptempo track dej talks about loving with “no fear.” From reading fan comments, they all seem to be really excited for the song’s official drop next Friday. This announcement comes shortly after another love song, “The One” with Dej’s old flame Lil Durk surfaced the media. In the meantime, check out a snippet of “No Fear” below.