Repping West Side Chicago, the 22 year old is bringing a refreshing new sound to the hip-hop scene. Also known as Saba Pivot, we got a chance to speak with the artist as we talked about him being the first artist to headline the MTV Beach House Festival, his single ‘Monday To Monday,’ artist he would like to work with in the future, his all-time favorite artist influence from Chi-town and much more.

How does it feel to be the first artist ever to be performing at the MTV Beach House Music Festival?

S: You know what’s crazy is that I didn’t realize this was the first, but it’s just a dope opportunity for me. We didn’t find out we were even doing this until pretty much like yesterday or the day before. So we’re out here super last minute. So it’s just one of those things where we’re just blessed to be considered and be apart of it, you know.

Monday to Monday is one of your standout singles, are you surprised with the success of the track?

S: I think as an artist we do expect a certain response when we kinda dedicate our lives and put everything we have into songs and albums and releases and everything like that. So I cant say I was expecting ‘Monday to Monday’ to do even as well as it did in the time that it did but I can’t say that I’m surprised either. So I guess it’s just a 50/50 record I guess.

Name an artist that you would like to work with?

S: I’m waiting for a collab with Pharrell that’s kind of the dream collab. He’s one of my biggest influences. One day we will see how that plays out.

Being from Chicago which Chi-Town rapper was your biggest influence?

S: My biggest influence from Chicago off-bat I would say Lupe Fiasco, growing up he was my favorite rapper like of all-time and then Kanye West, Common, Twista everything that they’ve done for artist like me and alot of other artist to be able to be in the position that we are in. Lupe for me was my favorite Chicago rapper of pretty much ever.

In Honor Of Kanye’s birthday, which album from him is your favorite all-time?

S: My favorite Kanye album forsure is, Late Registration.