Twista And Cap 1 Hang With “Baddest” In New Video

Twista And Cap 1 Hang With “Baddest” In New Video

Twists has given his Cap 1-assisted single, “Baddest,” the visual treatment.

The video for the track, off his upcoming album, Crook County, finds the two hanging out in the desert rapping. Later Twista drives a yellow Corvette around some through the mountains with a lady by his side.

Watch Twista and Cap 1’s new video below.