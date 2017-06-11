Sevyn Streeter says sorry for the wait

Sevyn Streeter has had a rough year and a half filled with ups & downs and everything in between but she’s carefully poured all of this energy into her debut album, Girl Disrupted. She shared some of these exact words and then some in a recent Instagram post revealing that her long awaited LP will arrive on her birthday, July 7. It’s been four years since Streeter’s break out single “It Won’t Stop” was released and we’re excited to hear the new heat she’s got. According to the albums tracklist, Streeter taps some pretty big artists including, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, DeJ Loaf, Dave East, Cam Wallace and August Alsina.

Check out the Instagram post below as well as the tracklist.

Girl Disrupted Tracklist

1. “Living Without a Care”

2. “Present Situation”

3. “My Love for You”

4. “Anything You Want” feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, & Wiz Khalifa

5. “Old School” feat. DeJ Loaf

6. “Soon As I Get Home”

7. “Before I Do”

8. “Been A Minute” feat. August Alsina

9. “Translation”

10. “Peace Sign” feat. Dave East

11. “Fallen” feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Cam Wallace

12. “How Many”

13. “Everything In Me”