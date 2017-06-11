Sevyn Streeter says sorry for the wait
Sevyn Streeter has had a rough year and a half filled with ups & downs and everything in between but she’s carefully poured all of this energy into her debut album, Girl Disrupted. She shared some of these exact words and then some in a recent Instagram post revealing that her long awaited LP will arrive on her birthday, July 7. It’s been four years since Streeter’s break out single “It Won’t Stop” was released and we’re excited to hear the new heat she’s got. According to the albums tracklist, Streeter taps some pretty big artists including, Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, DeJ Loaf, Dave East, Cam Wallace and August Alsina.
Check out the Instagram post below as well as the tracklist.
7•7•17 <G I R L D I S R U P T E D > LET THE COUNTDOWN BEGIN!!! To all of my ride or die azz fans, I love & appreciate all of your support and patience, so it’s only right to give you the album on my bday🎂. The last year & a half has been an emotion rollercoaster for me. Lots of ups & downs, but I poured every ounce of it into my album! I’ve loved, lost & tried to LOVE again! I’ve been loyal to people who said fuq me & didn’t return the LOYALTY! I’ve made the conscious choice to clear my life of anything that stood in the way of my LIBERATION and came out a better woman on the other side of it all! I’m freer than I’ve ever been! Happier than I’ve ever been! Wiser than I’ve ever been! Feel sexier than I’ve ever felt & give even less fuq’s than I ever thought I could🖕🏾All of which I owe to this album! If you’ve ever been thru some shii, going thru some shii or just need to hear some good shii….allow me to pay it forward on my birthday, 7•7•17…..LETS DISRUPT SOME SHII👌🏾 #GIRLDISRUPTED
Girl Disrupted Tracklist
1. “Living Without a Care”
2. “Present Situation”
3. “My Love for You”
4. “Anything You Want” feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, & Wiz Khalifa
5. “Old School” feat. DeJ Loaf
6. “Soon As I Get Home”
7. “Before I Do”
8. “Been A Minute” feat. August Alsina
9. “Translation”
10. “Peace Sign” feat. Dave East
11. “Fallen” feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Cam Wallace
12. “How Many”
13. “Everything In Me”