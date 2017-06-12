Dave Chappelle, after a long hiatus, made his way back to stand-up comedy this past year and has been all over since. A partnership with Netflix yielded hilarious hour specials The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas and his triumphant return will continue on to August 19th at Radio City Music Hall. However, the Half Baked actor will not be alone.

Rapper and actor Childish Gambino will be joining him, after a bittersweet headlining performance at Governors Ball 2017. He claimed it would be his only live performance this year in addition to hinting at his next album being his last. Surprise surprise, Donald Glover will have at least one more performance and this one should be iconic. It will be another stop on Gambino’s successful journey in 2017, including a Golden Globe for his TV show Atlanta and successful release of the album Awaken, My Love!

Ticketmaster will have tickets available for the public starting Friday, June 16th at 10 a.m. ET. A Ticketmaster pre-sale is occurring the day before, Thursday, June 15th at 10 a.m. ET. Chase preferred cardmembers are being offered a presale beginning on Tuesday, June 13th at 12 p.m ET. Don’t miss your opportunity to see two of the funniest, talented and elusive men of our generation perform live.