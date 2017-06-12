Ice Cube took to Instagram to give a toast to his day “riders”, who made it possible for him to get a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Cube has delivered decades of timeless music and films. He recently inked a new deal with interscope records and released a 25th anniversary edition of his LP Death Certificate. He also appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher to discuss Bill Maher’s controversial “house n*gga” joke, and school him about white privilege.
Give a round of applause to Ice Cube who is beyond deserving of this honor.